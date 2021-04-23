ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the quarter. ExlService comprises 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $24,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

ExlService stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,391 shares of company stock worth $6,312,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

