Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.09.

Expedia Group stock opened at $175.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $187.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

