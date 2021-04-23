Exxon Mobil (XOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

