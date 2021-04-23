F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,324,000 after acquiring an additional 356,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after acquiring an additional 364,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

