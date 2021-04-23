Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Fabrinet worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,799,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fabrinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,714,000 after buying an additional 123,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

NYSE:FN opened at $89.08 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.