Facebook, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FB. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Facebook stock opened at $296.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

