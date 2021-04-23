Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $296.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $844.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.