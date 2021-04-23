Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,140 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 310,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 539,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 43,690 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 14,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,997. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

