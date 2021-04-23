Facet Wealth Inc. Invests $230,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

SCHG traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $139.21. 3,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,132. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $140.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $127.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

