FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 238,487 shares.The stock last traded at $350.57 and had previously closed at $323.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.08 and its 200 day moving average is $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.