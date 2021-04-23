FantasyGold Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $141,631.30 and $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00270698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004042 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00025314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.21 or 1.00126453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.59 or 0.00641557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.57 or 0.01029698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

