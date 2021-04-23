Fanuc Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fanuc in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fanuc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

FANUY stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

