FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,681 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 37,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,188 shares of company stock worth $2,731,315 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE QTS opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

