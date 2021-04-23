FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,609 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.14. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

