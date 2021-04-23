FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,445,000 after purchasing an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

