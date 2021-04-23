FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $92.59 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.