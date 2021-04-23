FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in KE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of KE stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. KE’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.