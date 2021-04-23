FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptiv by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,162,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.13. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

