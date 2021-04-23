FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 726,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 143,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56.

