Financial Contrast: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) versus Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fairfax Financial and Maiden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus target price of $588.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.08%. Maiden has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.00%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Maiden.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Maiden’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $21.53 billion 0.56 $2.00 billion N/A N/A Maiden $576.14 million 0.51 -$131.90 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial -0.10% -0.80% -0.17% Maiden 5.24% -2.91% -0.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Maiden on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it retails home improvement goods, toys and baby products, golf equipment, sports apparel and accessories, housewares and home dÃ©cors, and tableware and gifts; invests in retail business; and owns and operates holiday resorts. Further, the company provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services; originates, processes, and distributes pulses and staple foods; creates, produces, and distributes entertainment content; and provision of pet medical insurance and database services, as well as media and marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

