First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $761,000 Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 727.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.