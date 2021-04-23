First Business Financial Services Inc. Makes New $926,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $206,021,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after acquiring an additional 934,948 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,752,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

