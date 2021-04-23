First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Position Raised by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services accounts for 1.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIZ. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

FBIZ stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

