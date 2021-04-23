First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 703 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.48.

Shares of ANTM opened at $379.78 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $386.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

