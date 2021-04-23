First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 935 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

