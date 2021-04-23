First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of FFBC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

