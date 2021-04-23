First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.