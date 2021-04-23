First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 73.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 34.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $330,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.