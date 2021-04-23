First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Up 2.7% on Strong Earnings

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)’s share price rose 2.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 34,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,845,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Get First Horizon alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.