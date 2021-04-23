First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FR opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

