First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

INBK traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,500. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $338.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.