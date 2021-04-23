First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Issues Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

Shares of INBK opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.