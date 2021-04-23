First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FM. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.12.

TSE FM traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.14. 406,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.82. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$31.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

