First United Bank Trust Invests $191,000 in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,530 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in América Móvil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 693,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 640,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMX shares. UBS Group started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

