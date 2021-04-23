First United Bank Trust Purchases Shares of 4,004 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,220 shares of company stock valued at $941,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $55.86 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

