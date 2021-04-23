First United Bank Trust Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $396.54 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $401.48. The company has a market cap of $374.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

