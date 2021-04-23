First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

MYFW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $197.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

