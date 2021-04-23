FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 143,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,906. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

