FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, RTT News reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.58 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NYSE FE traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $36.35. 3,348,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,582. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.