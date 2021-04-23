Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSR. Barclays began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Fisker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.30.

FSR traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 112,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,713,334. Fisker has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,115,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

