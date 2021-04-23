Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. 4,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $296.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 3.04.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fluent by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 67,260 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Fluent by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

