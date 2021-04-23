Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.