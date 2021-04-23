Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.10

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $103.65, with a volume of 4589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

