Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.06

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $6.85. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 57,287 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.45% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

