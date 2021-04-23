FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in FOX by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

