Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.77.

NYSE:FNV opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after purchasing an additional 533,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after purchasing an additional 188,407 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231,680 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

