Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

