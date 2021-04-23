Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 8,081 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $437,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Morphic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

