Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.93

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.93 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 52.80 ($0.69). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64), with a volume of 772,397 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Futura Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

The company has a market cap of £122.81 million and a PE ratio of -51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.89.

In other Futura Medical news, insider Jonathan David Freeman bought 46,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,587.68 ($7,300.34).

About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.