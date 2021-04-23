FuzeX (FXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $151.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $920,079.22 and approximately $151.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00065452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00091446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.41 or 0.00669132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.00 or 0.07876048 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

